Smith went 3-for-3 with four runs scored, two stolen bases and two walks in Friday's 10-9 win over the Orioles.

Smith played the lead-off role perfectly in this game, recording his 20th and 21st steals of the year. The speedy outfielder is hitting only .230/.302/.361 this year, but he's added 37 runs and three triples. He has gone 13-for-45 with two homers, five doubles, and three steals in his last 10 games.