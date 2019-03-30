Smith posted a home run and steal during a 7-6 loss to the Red Sox on Friday.

The 25-year-old added a second RBI on a sacrifice fly and stole his base after a walk. Smith had just two home runs last season and has only seven bombs in 1,046 career plate appearances, so despite the showcase of power Friday, owners shouldn't expect this to be the new norm. However, Smith is a speedster, and at the top of the Mariners lineup, he could steal 40 bases again as he did with the Rays last year.

More News
Our Latest Stories