Mariners' Mallex Smith: Swipes pair of bags
Smith went 1-for-6 with two stolen bases and a run in a win over the Rangers on Tuesday.
Smith shifted over to right field and snapped a nine-game steal-less streak with his pair of swipes in Tuesday's win. The speedy outfielder also reached safely for the ninth straight game, but strikeouts continue to be an issue. With another two punchouts against the Rangers, Smith has now whiffed on multiple occasions in five of the last six games and carries a career-high 25.3 strikeout rate overall on the season.
