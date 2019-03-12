Mariners' Mallex Smith: Takes first batting practice
Smith (elbow) was able to participate in his first batting practice of spring Monday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.
It was an important milestone for Smith, who's been sidelined since the start of camp with an elbow strain. The speedy offseason acquisition is eventually expected to handle everyday duties in center field, but he appears to have little to no chance of being ready for the regular-season opener March 20 in Japan against the Athletics.
