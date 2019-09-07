Mariners' Mallex Smith: Ties career benchmark
Smith went 0-for-4 with a walk, a run and a stolen base in a loss to the Astros on Friday.
The steal was Smith's 40th of the season, tying the career high he just established in 2018 with the Rays. That milestone aside, Smith is discouragingly back to struggling at the plate after a solid August that he finished with a three-game flourish. Factoring in Friday's hitless effort, the speedster is just 2-for-18 over the first five games of September and has already struck out six times during that stretch.
