Smith went 2-for-4 with an RBI single, a run-scoring triple, a walk, a stolen base and a run in a loss to the Rangers on Wednesday.

Smith continued to thrive against Rangers pitching, and he went 7-for-12 with a double, a triple, five RBI, two walks, five stolen bases and three runs over the three-game set. The speedy outfielder spent time at Triple-A Tacoma during the first half of May in order to refine his mechanics at the plate, and although he got off to a mediocre start upon his return, further work over a recent two-game layoff seems to have done the trick for Smith for the time being.