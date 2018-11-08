The Rays have agreed to trade Smith to the Mariners in exchange for Mike Zunino and Guillermo Heredia, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

While the trade has not been officially announced, it's a done deal pending medicals. Smith was previously a Mariner for a few hours in 2017 -- the M's acquired him from Atlanta but then flipped him to Tampa Bay for Drew Smyly. The outfielder went on to play close to every day for the Rays in 2018, hitting .296 and swiping 40 bags in 544 plate appearances. He should continue to play regularly for Seattle, and there's no doubt that he'll have the green light to run. In Tampa Bay, this cements Austin Meadows into a prominent role and would seem to give Brandon Lowe a real shot to make the team.