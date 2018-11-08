The Rays traded Smith to the Mariners on Thursday along with Jake Fraley in exchange for Mike Zunino, Guillermo Heredia and Michael Plassmeyer.

Smith was previously a Mariner for a few hours in 2017 -- the M's acquired him from Atlanta but then flipped him to Tampa Bay for Drew Smyly. The outfielder went on to play close to every day for the Rays in 2018, hitting .296 and swiping 40 bags in 544 plate appearances. He should continue to play regularly for Seattle, and there's no doubt that he'll have the green light to run. In Tampa Bay, this cements Austin Meadows into a prominent role and would seem to give Brandon Lowe a real shot to make the team.