Manager Scott Servais said Saturday that he expects Smith (elbow) will need another week off before he resumes swinging a bat, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

Smith will be able to continue performing defensive drills while he tends to the strained right elbow, but he'll require clearance from doctors for both hitting and throwing drills. If Smith gets the green light for both activities by next weekend like Servais anticipates, the 25-year-old should be able to get in enough at-bats during spring training to ensure his availability for Opening Day.