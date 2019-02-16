Smith (elbow) won't throw a baseball for a least a couple weeks, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.

The issue is apparently with a muscle, not a ligament. If Smith is cleared to throw in two weeks, he'll still have nearly a month to build up by Opening Day, so there's still a good chance the injury won't carry into the season. If he falls behind that timeline, though, a stint on the Injured List can't be ruled out.

More News
Our Latest Stories