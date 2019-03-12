Mariners' Mallex Smith: Won't travel to Japan
Smith (elbow) won't travel to Japan when the Mariners take on the Athletics in an early season-opening series on March 20-21, Shannon Drayer of 710 ESPN Seattle reports.
Smith has been making progress in his recovery from an elbow strain, but the team saw little sense in rushing him back just for two games. He could be ready to go by the time the rest of the regular season begins on March 28. The Mariners will likely slide Mitch Haniger over to center field in his absence, opening up an outfield corner for Ichiro Suzuki to play a pair of games in his native country.
