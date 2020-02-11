Mariners' Manny Banuelos: Joins Seattle
Banuelos signed with the Mariners as a non-roster invitee Tuesday, Corey Brock of The Athletic reports.
Banuelos spent 2019 with the White Sox but posted a 6.93 ERA, 1.84 WHIP and 44:33 K:BB in 16 appearances, including eight starts. The 28-year-old hadn't previously worked in the majors since 2015, and he seems unlikely to be a significant factor for the Mariners barring a serious turnaround.
