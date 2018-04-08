Rzepczynski allowed an earned run on two hits over one-third of an inning in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Twins. He also recorded a strikeout.

The veteran lefty has been utilized judiciously in the early going, as he's yet to work more than two-thirds of an inning. The earned run he allowed Saturday was the first on Rzepczynski's ledger this season, as were the two hits. The 32-year-old has logged no fewer than last season's 64 appearances in six of his last seven campaigns, so another heavy workload likely awaits him over the course of 2018.

