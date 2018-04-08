Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Allows first run of season Saturday
Rzepczynski allowed an earned run on two hits over one-third of an inning in Saturday's 11-4 win over the Twins. He also recorded a strikeout.
The veteran lefty has been utilized judiciously in the early going, as he's yet to work more than two-thirds of an inning. The earned run he allowed Saturday was the first on Rzepczynski's ledger this season, as were the two hits. The 32-year-old has logged no fewer than last season's 64 appearances in six of his last seven campaigns, so another heavy workload likely awaits him over the course of 2018.
More News
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Gives up long ball Monday•
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Career-high hold total in '17•
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Gets one-out hold in win•
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Notches situational save Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Grabs one-out hold in win•
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Third straight scoreless effort in win•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...