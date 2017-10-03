Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Career-high hold total in '17
Rzepczynski posted a 2-2 record, 4.02 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 20 holds and one save in 31.1 innings across 64 appearances in 2017.
Rzepczynski was a dependable option for manager Scott Servais out of the bullpen for the majority of the season, although a couple of outings in which he gave up multiple earned runs conspired to sully his final numbers to a degree. The veteran right-hander posted a solid 3.31 ERA and .217 BAA in 16.1 first-half frames, but those numbers bumped up to 4.80 and .291, respectively, following the All-Star break. However, Rzepczynski also posted a career-best 20 holds and should have a secure role once again headed into spring training in 2018.
