Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: DFA'd by Mariners
Rzepczynski was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Friday.
Rzepczynski has allowed 11 runs (eight earned ) on 13 hits and nine walks over 7.2 innings this season. The left-hander was primarily used as a left-handed specialist as right-handed batters were 7-for-11 with two home runs and five walks against him this season. The Mariners recalled Roenis Elias from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move.
