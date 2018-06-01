Rzepczynski was designated for assignment by the Mariners on Friday.

Rzepczynski has allowed 11 runs (eight earned ) on 13 hits and nine walks over 7.2 innings this season. The left-hander was primarily used as a left-handed specialist as right-handed batters were 7-for-11 with two home runs and five walks against him this season. The Mariners recalled Roenis Elias from Triple-A Tacoma in a corresponding move.

