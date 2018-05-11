Rzepczynski allowed an earned run on a hit and a walk without recording an out in a win over the Blue Jays on Thursday.

Rzepczynski worked himself into a sticky situation by allowing a leadoff infield single to Lourdes Gurriel, walking pinch-hitter Anthony Alford and surrendering a single to Josh Donaldson, loading the bases. That led to a quick exit, and the veteran was ultimately charged with a run on Yangervis Solarte's RBI double play off James Pazos later in the inning. The 32-year-old southpaw has been unsteady thus far this season, offsetting seven scoreless appearances with five other outings in which he's allowed a combined six earned runs.