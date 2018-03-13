Rzepczynski allowed an earned run on two hits over one inning in Monday's 4-2 Cactus League loss to the White Sox. He also recorded a strikeout.

One of the more reliable bullpen options for manager Scott Servais in 2017 -- especially in the first half of the season -- Rzepczynski has endured a couple of rocky outings thus far this spring. Monday was the latest example, as he was touched up for a solo home run by Zack Collins during his inning of work. Rzepczynski had also given up a pair of earned runs in a Mar. 2 turn against the Brewers, but he's been able to notch at least one strikeout in each of his five appearances. Given his previous body of work, he should have ample opportunity to build on the career-high 20 holds he compiled last season while serving in a similar middle-inning/setup role in 2018.