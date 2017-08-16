Play

Rzepczynski notched his 14th hold in Tuesday's 3-1 win over the Orioles, getting one out on three pitches.

The veteran right-hander's ERA is now back under 3.00 for the first time since June 8, and he's posted three holds and a win over five August appearances. Rzepczynski has rattled off eight straight scoreless efforts as well and is just five holds away from eclipsing the career-best 18 he tallied in both 2011 and 2012 with the Blue Jays and Cardinals.

