Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Grabs third hold on one pitch
Rzepczynski notched his third hold in a win over the White Sox on Tuesday, retiring the only batter he faced on pitch.
Rzepczynski needed just one pitch to close out the seventh, retiring Nicky Delmonico on a groundout to shortstop for one of the easiest holds he'll log all season. After a ragged stretch in which he allowed four earned runs over three consecutive appearances earlier in April, the veteran southpaw has bounced back to post three straight scoreless efforts, although he hasn't pitched more than a third of an inning in any of them.
