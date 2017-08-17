Rzepczynski struck out Chris Davis with the bases loaded in the ninth inning Wednesday to record his first save of the season in a 7-6 win over the Orioles.

After Edwin Diaz melted down once again trying to protect a three-run lead, Rzepczynski came in to face a dangerous left-handed hitter and close things out. The veteran LOOGY isn't likely to get another save chance this season, but if Diaz's struggles continue and the Mariners resort to a committee approach at closer, he could suddenly find himself with a share of the job.