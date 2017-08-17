Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Notches situational save Wednesday
Rzepczynski struck out Chris Davis with the bases loaded in the ninth inning Wednesday to record his first save of the season in a 7-6 win over the Orioles.
After Edwin Diaz melted down once again trying to protect a three-run lead, Rzepczynski came in to face a dangerous left-handed hitter and close things out. The veteran LOOGY isn't likely to get another save chance this season, but if Diaz's struggles continue and the Mariners resort to a committee approach at closer, he could suddenly find himself with a share of the job.
More News
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Grabs one-out hold in win•
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Third straight scoreless effort in win•
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Snuffs out late-game threat Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Logs ninth hold Sunday•
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Struggles to get outs Tuesday•
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Notches third straight hold Tuesday•
-
Prospects: Acuna best of what's left
Are there any potential call-ups still worth stashing in 2017? Maybe not, but Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: Hoskins quickly pays off
After a slow start, Rhys Hoskins is performing exactly as hoped, according to Scott White....
-
Sizing up 16 two-faced pitchers
So many pitchers who we thought we had figured out did an about-face this weekend, leaving...
-
Waivers: Rosario, Pirela hot options
It's understandable if you don't believe Eddie Rosario and Jose Pirela can keep this up forever,...
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...