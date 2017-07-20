Rzepczynski grabbed his 10th hold in Wednesday's 4-1 win over the Astros, getting one out on a strikeout to close out the eighth inning.

Rzepcynski bailed Nick Vincent and the Mariners out of a dicey spot, as he came on with runners at the corners and the tying run at the plate in the form of Carlos Beltran. However, the 31-year-old southpaw needed just four pitches to dispose of the veteran slugger, notching his sixth consecutive scoreless appearance in the process. Rzepczynski doesn't offer particularly impressive strikeout upside and can struggle with location at times, but he retains some value in AL-only and deep formats that factor in holds.