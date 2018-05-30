Rzepczynski fired a scoreless seventh inning in a loss to the Rangers on Tuesday, allowing a hit and a walk while recording a strikeout.

The veteran southpaw has now gone four consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run, his longest such stretch of the season. A rough start to 2018 saw Rzepczynski's ERA climb as high as 13.50 on April 14, but he appears to be settling in if recent outings are any indication.

