Rzepczynski notched his 12th hold in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Rangers, firing two-thirds scoreless innings while hitting a batter and recording a strikeout.

The veteran has five scoreless efforts in his last six appearances and has now exceeded last season's total of 11 holds. Rzepczynski continues to see a solid workload, already logging 41 appearances as a lefty specialist that has provided more consistent performances than fellow southpaw James Pazos.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast