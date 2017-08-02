Rzepczynski notched his 12th hold in Tuesday's 8-7 win over the Rangers, firing two-thirds scoreless innings while hitting a batter and recording a strikeout.

The veteran has five scoreless efforts in his last six appearances and has now exceeded last season's total of 11 holds. Rzepczynski continues to see a solid workload, already logging 41 appearances as a lefty specialist that has provided more consistent performances than fellow southpaw James Pazos.