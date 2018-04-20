Rzepczynski allowed an earned run on a solo home run over one inning in a loss to the Astros on Thursday.

The veteran southpaw gave up catcher Max Stassi's second home run of the season in the seventh, extending what is now a three-appearances slump. Rzepczynski has surrendered a homer in two straight appearances and an earned run in three consecutive, neither of which he did all of last season. In fact, the pair of round trippers match his total number surrendered in 2017 over a 64-appearance sample, and his recent struggles have pushed his ERA to an unsightly 12.00 over six trips to the mound.