Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Touched up for run Thursday
Rzepczynski allowed an earned run on a solo home run over one inning in a loss to the Astros on Thursday.
The veteran southpaw gave up catcher Max Stassi's second home run of the season in the seventh, extending what is now a three-appearances slump. Rzepczynski has surrendered a homer in two straight appearances and an earned run in three consecutive, neither of which he did all of last season. In fact, the pair of round trippers match his total number surrendered in 2017 over a 64-appearance sample, and his recent struggles have pushed his ERA to an unsightly 12.00 over six trips to the mound.
More News
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Allows first run of season Saturday•
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Gives up long ball Monday•
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Career-high hold total in '17•
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Gets one-out hold in win•
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Notches situational save Wednesday•
-
Mariners' Marc Rzepczynski: Grabs one-out hold in win•
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Jeff Samardzija and Drew Pomeranz and a host of other players are set to return from the DL...
-
These eight are Fantasy fool's gold
These eight look like they've turned over a new leaf, but don't be fooled, says our Scott...
-
Prospects: Torres pushing for promotion?
Gleyber Torres is off to a nice start, and the Yankees have a need at third base. Could a promotion...
-
Waivers: Hernandez's big potential
A couple of young sluggers are worth your time Thursday, as are a couple of older sluggers...
-
Podcast: Cueto dominates
From Johnny Cueto’s strikeouts to Patrick Corbin’s slider to Shohei Ohtani’s blister, we’re...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...