Gonzales allowed four earned runs on five hits while walking one and striking out five across 3.1 innings Saturday against the Athletics. He did not factor into the decision.

It's hard to look at this line and take anything positive from it, but Gonzales managed to keep the ball in the yard yard and his team in the game. The positives end there, however, as Gonzales had his second consecutive disastrous start in which he has combined to allow eight earned runs across just 5.2 innings. Despite once being a promising prospect, he has yet to deliver results at the major-league level and there's no reason to trust him at this time.