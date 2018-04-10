Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Allows four runs before early hook
Gonzales (1-1) allowed four runs on eight hits and one walk while earning the loss Monday against the Royals. He struck out four.
Gonzales allowed an early parade of baserunners, yielding three runs in the first inning while running up his pitch count. He moved through the second inning quickly before allowing the first two men to reach in the third -- one of whom came around to score after his removal with one out. Gonzales contributed a quality start in his previous outing against the Giants, but this performance gives him an inflated 7.27 ERA and 1.73 WHIP through nine innings this season. He'll look to bounce back this weekend against the Athletics.
