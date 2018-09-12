Gonzales allowed one run on four hits and two strikeouts over five innings in Tuesday's loss to the Padres. He did not factor into the decision.

Gonzales was limited to just 66 pitches (45 strikes) in his first start since landing on the disabled list with a strained neck, but he made the most of it was a productive outing. The lefty hasn't issued a walk in four of his last five starts, sporting a stellar 130:28 K:BB over 150.2 innings. He'll take a 4.24 ERA into Sunday's start against the Angels, where he figures to be stretched out further than he was Tuesday.