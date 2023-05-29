Gonzales yielded one run on three hits and four walks over 5.1 innings in Sunday's win over the Pirates. He struck out four and did not factor in the decision.

Gonzales rolled through four scoreless frames before the Pirates finally put a run on the board in the fifth inning. He's given up three runs over his last two starts after getting crushed for eight runs against Boston on May 17. The 31-year-old southpaw dropped his ERA to 5.22 with a 34:18 K:BB across 50 innings. Gonzales recorded a 5.68 ERA with just 15 punchouts in five May starts. His next start is projected to be a road matchup with the Rangers.