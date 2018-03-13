Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Avoids broken hand
Manager Scott Servais said Tuesday that there are no breaks in Gonzales' hand after he was hit by a comebacker Monday, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports.
This is good news, as it likely means that the young starter will avoid an extended absence. Gonzales' remains wrapped at this point, but he hopes to continue throwing regularly in an effort to not miss a start. Consider him day-to-day for now with the cautious expectation that he'll be fine for the start of the regular season.
