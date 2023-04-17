Seattle reinstated Gonzales from the paternity list Monday, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.
Gonzales was away from the team for three days following the birth of his child. The left-hander is scheduled to make his next start Wednesday against the Brewers.
