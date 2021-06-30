The Mariners reinstated Gonzales (personal) from the paternity list Wednesday.
Gonzales was away from the team for three days while he and his wife welcomed a baby into the world. The Mariners have yet to announce when Gonzales will make his next appearance, but he'll presumably slot into the rotation at some point during this weekend's series with the Rangers.
