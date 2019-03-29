Gonzales (2-0) was charged with four runs (three earned) on nine hits over 5.1 innings in a win over the Red Sox on Thursday. He struck out four and walked one.

The stat line won't wow anyone, but Gonzales held the defending World Series champs in check en route to his second win on the young season. He got plenty of support from the offense; the M's went off against Chris Sale and company for 12 runs. Gonzales doesn't miss a lot of bats and so he's prone to getting BABIP'd on occasion, but he doesn't make things hard on himself with walks. Up next is a home start against the Angels.