Gonzales (3-1) took the loss against Boston on Wednesday, allowing eight runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out one batter over 1.2 innings.

Gonzales fell behind 3-0 after one frame, and things got even worse for him in the second. In that inning, five Red Sox batters reached base, and all came around to score (including two after the lefty hurler was pulled for a reliever). Gonzales had racked up two straight quality starts coming into Wednesday, though he had another blow-up prior to that stretch, yielding eight runs (five earned) in three innings against Toronto on April 30. The loss against Boston was Gonzales' first of the season, but his overall numbers have not been pretty, as he's posted a 6.10 ERA and 1.59 WHIP through 38.1 frames.