Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Blown up by Houston
Gonzales (12-9) had an awful outing Wednesday against the Astros, allowing eight runs on 11 hits in just three innings, striking out three batters.
It's hard to have a terrible outing when you don't walk a batter and don't give up any homers, but Gonzales did just that Wednesday. He allowed hits to 55 percent of the batters he faced. Gonzales has now lost his last four starts and has been particularly poor in his last three, over which he's allowed a combined 19 runs on 31 hits in just 13 innings (a 13.15 ERA). The lefty will look to get back on track Tuesday or Wednesday against the Padres.
