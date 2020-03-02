Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Bounces back in second start
Gonzales started Saturday's Cactus League loss to the Royals, firing three scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and recorded two strikeouts.
The young left-hander raised some eyebrows in his first start of the spring Monday when he allowed five earned runs on three hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning versus the Cubs. However, Gonzales turned in a polar-opposite effort Saturday. Greg Johns of MLB.com reports Gonzales credited a "better pregame routine" with helping him turn things around against Kansas City, as well as a focus on making his delivery more compact. He'll look to build on his momentum in his next spring turn, which is likely to come toward the end of the week.
