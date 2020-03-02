Play

Gonzales started Saturday's Cactus League loss to the Royals, firing three scoreless innings during which he allowed one hit and recorded two strikeouts.

The young left-hander raised some eyebrows in his first start of the spring Monday when he allowed five earned runs on three hits and two walks over two-thirds of an inning versus the Cubs. However, Gonzales turned in a polar-opposite effort Saturday. Greg Johns of MLB.com reports Gonzales credited a "better pregame routine" with helping him turn things around against Kansas City, as well as a focus on making his delivery more compact. He'll look to build on his momentum in his next spring turn, which is likely to come toward the end of the week.

