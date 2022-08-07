Gonzales (7-11) allowed three runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out seven to earn the win Sunday over the Angels.

The seven strikeouts were a season high for Gonzales, who also turned in his fourth quality start in his last seven outings. David Fletcher was the only Angel to find success against him, posting a two-out double and an RBI groundout. Gonzales still has a 3.98 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 72:40 K:BB across 124.1 innings through 22 starts -- given his pitch-to-contact tendencies, his 2.9 BB/9 rate has led to some crooked numbers at times. The southpaw is tentatively projected for a road start versus the Rangers next weekend.