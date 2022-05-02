Gonzales (wrist) will make his scheduled start Monday against the Astros in Houston.
The southpaw's previous start April 27 in Tampa Bay lasted less than an inning after he was struck in the left wrist with a comebacker, but he was fortunate to avoid any structural damage and escaped with a bruise. Gonzales was able to complete his between-starts bullpen session Friday without incident, so he shouldn't face any strict limitations with his workload as he takes the hill for the fifth time this season. He turned in a 3.86 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 14:4 K:BB across 14 innings over his first four outings.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Throws bullpen session•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Plays catch Thursday•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Hopes to make next start•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: X-rays on tap•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Exits after being hit by comebacker•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Can't escape fifth inning Thursday•