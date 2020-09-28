Gonzales allowed two runs on six hits and one walk across five innings in Sunday's loss to the Athletics. He struck out five and did not factor in the decision.

A pair of hits led to a run off Gonzales in the first, but the southpaw was able to settle down to keep the A's off the board during the next three frames. Oakland tagged him with one more run in the fifth when Chad Pinder drove in Sean Murphy with a two-out single. Gonzales ultimately took a no-decision after exiting with the game tied at 2-2. The left-hander concludes the season with a strong 3.10 ERA and 0.95 WHIP to go along with a 7-2 record.