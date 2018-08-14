Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Control issues in no-decision
Gonzales (12-8) allowed four earned runs on eight hits and three walks over five innings in the Mariners' 7-6 loss to the Athletics on Monday. He struck out four.
That's two consecutive shaky outings for the young lefty, who's dropped three straight decisions overall for the first time all season. Gonzales failed to make it into the sixth inning for the second time in as many starts as well, with some rather uncharacteristic control issues partly to blame Monday. The three free passes that the 26-year-old handed out were his most since a May 28th start versus the Rangers, and the second most he'd issued in an outing all season. The one silver lining versus Oakland was that Gonzales completely stayed away from the long ball after having surrendered a combined six home runs across his previous four starts. He'll look to rebound and secure his first win of August in a scheduled turn against the Dodgers next Saturday.
