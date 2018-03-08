Gonzales fired four scoreless innings in Wednesday's 7-3 Cactus League loss to the Athletics, allowing two hits and two walks while recording a strikeout.

The 26-year-old southpaw has now racked up nine scoreless innings across a trio of starts to open spring training. Gonzales is averaging a strikeout per frame thus far as well, exhibiting much more confidence and efficiency than in last season's rocky 10-appearance (seven starts) stint with Seattle after being acquired in a July trade with the Cardinals. His experience this spring is also a marked departure from his activity level at this time last year, given he was still in the midst of working back from April 2016 Tommy John surgery at that point,Greg Johns of MLB.com reports. "Very different," Gonzales said. "I wasn't even in games. I was throwing bullpens, barely. I'm grateful to be able to take the mound and feel good afterward."