Gonzales (14-10) allowed one run on three hits and two walks over seven frames Sunday, striking out five and earning the win over Toronto.

Gonzales was terrific all afternoon, keeping the Blue Jays off the board until an RBI single from Rowdy Tellez in the sixth inning. It was his first start allowing fewer than two runs since July 27, lowering his ERA to 4.17. He'll look for his third straight win Friday in Texas.