Gonzales allowed three runs on six hits and three walks with four strikeouts over six innings in a no-decision versus the Astros on Saturday.

Gonzales has had only one truly awful outing this season, and that was last Sunday versus the Blue Jays. He looked to be in line for his first loss of the season Saturday before the Mariners rallied for seven runs in the eighth inning. The soft-throwing southpaw now has a 4.70 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 23:11 K:BB through 30.2 innings across six starts. He's projected for a road start in Detroit next week.