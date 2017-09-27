Play

Gonzales will start against the Angels in Anaheim on Friday, Greg Johns of MLB.com reports.

The 25-year-old will take the place of Mike Leake in the rotation, with the Mariners opting to shut the latter down for the season early due to a minor lat issue. Gonzales secured his first win of the season in his last start, a five-inning stint versus the Rangers on Sept. 12 in which he allowed three runs on eight hits while striking out six.

