Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Early exit in Tuesday's loss
Gonzales (0-1) took the loss against the Braves on Tuesday, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings while striking out five.
The lefty needed 99 pitches (59 strikes) to record 14 outs but was able to avoid serious damage in a 4-0 defeat. Gonzales has now failed to complete five innings in any of his four starts since joining the Mariners, putting even more pressure on an over-taxed bullpen, and he'll likely shift into a long-relief role once the team's rotation gets healthier. For now, though, he'll take his next turn Monday on the road in Baltimore.
