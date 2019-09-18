Gonzales (16-11) pitched seven shutout innings, allowing six hits with zero walks and four strikeouts to earn a victory against the Pirates on Tuesday.

This was arguably Gonzales best start since April, as it was the first time he didn't yield a run or walk since April 25. Gonzales' numbers are about average across the board, but he's been involved in a lot of decisions, leading to 16 wins and 11 losses. He could finish Top 5 in the American League in wins despite owning an ERA above 4.00. Gonzales, who will pitch next at the Orioles on Sunday, has a 4.14 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 139 strikeouts in 189 innings this season.