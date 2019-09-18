Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Earns 16th victory
Gonzales (16-11) pitched seven shutout innings, allowing six hits with zero walks and four strikeouts to earn a victory against the Pirates on Tuesday.
This was arguably Gonzales best start since April, as it was the first time he didn't yield a run or walk since April 25. Gonzales' numbers are about average across the board, but he's been involved in a lot of decisions, leading to 16 wins and 11 losses. He could finish Top 5 in the American League in wins despite owning an ERA above 4.00. Gonzales, who will pitch next at the Orioles on Sunday, has a 4.14 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and 139 strikeouts in 189 innings this season.
More News
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Strikes out seven in win•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Walks five in no-decision•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Rattled by Rangers•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Cruises to 14th win•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Strikes out five in win•
-
Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Strikes out six in loss•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 26 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The waiver wire offers no shortage of usable hitters for the second-to-last week of the season,...
-
Week 26 Preview: Two-start pitchers
Luis Severino is coming back just in time for a two-start week. Scott White weighs him against...
-
Week 26 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Early first base rankings for 2020
First base will start out deep and get even deeper in 2020. Scott White attempts to sort out...
-
Waivers: Will Hoerner, Lewis matter?
From the headline-grabbing debuts of Nico Hoerner and Kyle Lewis to Johnny Cueto's triumphant...
-
First two rounds of 2020 drafts
Should we draft starting pitching earlier in 2020? Scott White considers in his latest assessment...