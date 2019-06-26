Gonzales (9-6) allowed three runs (two earned) on eight hits and no walks while striking out four across five innings to earn the win Tuesday against Milwaukee.

Gonzales began and ended his start with trouble, though the double he allowed to Ryan Braun in the first inning was unearned run after he scored on a throwing error by Kyle Seager. However, Gonzales was also tagged in the fifth frame, allowing a solo home run and three consecutive singles before escaping with only two earned runs. Though he generated only two swinging strikes, Gonzales limited the damage by inducing seven groundball outs. After imploding to allow 16 earned runs across two starts in late May and early June respectively, Gonzales has responded to allow two or fewer earned runs across his last four outings. He'll look to keep that run going in his next start, currently scheduled for Sunday at Houston.