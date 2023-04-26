Gonzales (2-0) got the win Tuesday, allowing one run on four hits and a walk over five innings in a 5-3 victory over the Phillies. He struck out two.

Gonzales kept the Phillies off-balance Tuesday, allowing just one run on an Edmundo Sosa home run in the fifth inning en route to his second win. Gonzalez has been solid over his last three starts, allowing four runs over 16.2 innings while striking out 16. The left-hander lowered his ERA to 3.32 with a 1.25 WHIP and 17:7 K:BB through his first four starts of the year.