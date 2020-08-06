Gonzales (2-1) earned the win Wednesday against the Angels after giving up three runs on three hits -- all of them home runs -- while striking out seven across seven innings.

Gonzales allowed homers to Max Stassi in the third, and both David Fletcher and Mike Trout in the sixth, but he was excellent the rest of the way while posting his second straight quality start. The long ball has been an issue early in the season, however, as he has already gave up four homers in just 17.2 innings. That's an area where he needs to improve ahead of his next start, scheduled for Aug. 11 against the Rangers on the road.