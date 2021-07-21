Gonzales (2-5) allowed two earned runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three across five innings to earn the win Tuesday against the Rockies.

Gonzales held the Mariners scoreless through four innings but surrendered a two-run home run to Connor Joe in the fifth frame. Those were the only runs Gonzales surrendered, though he regularly was forced to work out of trouble as he allowed multiple baserunners in three of his five innings. Even so, it was a successful outing for Gonzales, and he has now thrown at least five innings and surrendered three earned runs or fewer in four of his last five starts. For the season, he has a 5.69 ERA with a 52:24 K:BB across 61.2 innings.