Mariners' Marco Gonzales: Earns sixth win
Gonzales (6-6) picked up the win Friday by holding the Angels to two runs on two hits and three walks while striking out five through 5.2 innings of work.
Gonzales surrendered a home run to Kole Calhoun in the second inning and an RBI single to Tommy La Stella in the sixth, but otherwise the 27-year-old looked solid against the Angels. The strong outing was nice to see after Gonzales had gotten shelled in his previous two starts against the Angels and Rangers. Through 15 appearances this season, the left-hander owns a 4.77 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 59:25 K:BB. He'll look to remain in the win column Thursday against the Twins.
